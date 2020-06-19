Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Brinker International worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $23,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1,555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 177,311 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,483 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAT opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

