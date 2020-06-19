MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Up to $45.01

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.48, but opened at $45.01. MasTec shares last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 43,070 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.
In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in MasTec by 34.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 51,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.
