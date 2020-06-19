MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Up to $45.01

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.48, but opened at $45.01. MasTec shares last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 43,070 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in MasTec by 34.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 51,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

