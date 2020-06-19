Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Lannett worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 263,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Lannett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,080,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lannett by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 669,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 584,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 37,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $274,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.84. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $144.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

