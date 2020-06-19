Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376,071 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $553.76 million, a PE ratio of -362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

