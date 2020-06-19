Citigroup Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of QAD by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QAD by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $247,364.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,149,745 shares in the company, valued at $197,403,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,205,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,685,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,256 shares of company stock worth $3,553,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $878.71 million, a P/E ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti cut their target price on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

