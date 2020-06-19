Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Haynes International worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 561.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 107.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 132,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Haynes International had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

