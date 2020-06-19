BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

ARI stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a current ratio of 48.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 90.40%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

