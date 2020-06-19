BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,052 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,683 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Covanta were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Covanta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Covanta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Covanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $9.49 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

