BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,904,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,889 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 112,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $70,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PVG opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.