BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 170,407 Shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXX opened at $36.98 on Friday. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28.

