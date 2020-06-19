Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 34,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $99,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $73,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,268,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

