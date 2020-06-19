Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.