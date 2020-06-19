BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $446,064. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

