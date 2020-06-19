Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $6.66 Million Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 453,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000.

NYSE RA opened at $16.57 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

