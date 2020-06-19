Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $70,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,824 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

