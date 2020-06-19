Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 272.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,781 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $119.48.

