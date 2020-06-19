Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC opened at $193.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $196.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.39.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

