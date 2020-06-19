Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $626,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2,383.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 66,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:ESPO opened at $50.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,052 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,052 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 170,407 Shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 170,407 Shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report