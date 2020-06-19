Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $626,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2,383.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 66,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:ESPO opened at $50.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.