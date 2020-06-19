Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 963 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

