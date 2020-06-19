ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAD opened at $37.67 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

