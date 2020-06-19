Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 306.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $10.66 on Friday. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.