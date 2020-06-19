Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,859,000 after buying an additional 6,674,349 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,729,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,955,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,991,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

