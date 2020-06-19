Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,313 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,999,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,967.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,597,608 shares of company stock valued at $796,244,325 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

