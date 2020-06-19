Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $262.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $278.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

