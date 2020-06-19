Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 967,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 350,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 212,887 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 68.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the period.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

AVK opened at $13.17 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.