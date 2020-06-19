Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,684 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

