AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 173.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

AWF opened at $10.27 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

