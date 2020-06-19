Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 519 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.36. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $269.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

