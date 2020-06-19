Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 403.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

