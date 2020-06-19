Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 860.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter.

PREF stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

