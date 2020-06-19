Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $50.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

