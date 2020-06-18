Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

