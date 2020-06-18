M&T Bank Corp Sells 406 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 255.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.