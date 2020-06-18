MML Investors Services LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 28.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chemed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 14.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $450.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.83. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

