Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,939 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 438,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 24.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in DexCom by 64.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $403.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.50 and its 200-day moving average is $282.13. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.33.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,196 shares of company stock worth $24,044,097. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

