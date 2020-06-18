Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 243,913 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Pentair worth $17,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pentair by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pentair stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

