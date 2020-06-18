APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 34,573 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KDP opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.