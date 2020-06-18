APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

