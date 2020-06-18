Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $88,411,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 69.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,312,000 after buying an additional 997,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,290,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.2% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 846,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 191,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIVN opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.