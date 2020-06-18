Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Share Price

News coverage about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -679.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $590,161.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,855,893.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

