Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 110,144 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after buying an additional 823,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after buying an additional 101,284 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after buying an additional 981,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of SIX opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

