Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

