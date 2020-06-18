Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 193,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Murphy Oil worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $11,725,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 250,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

NYSE:MUR opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

