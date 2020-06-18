Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,330,000 after buying an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 107.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $70,855,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,898 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.