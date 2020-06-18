Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00.

APLS stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.