Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

THO stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

