Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,282 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

