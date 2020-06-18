Deutsche Bank AG Sells 124,835 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $79,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.