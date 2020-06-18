APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Livent stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Livent Corporation has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

