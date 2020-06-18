Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 704.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

